Make 2017 a “Healthy You Year”

So what are you doing New Year’s Day? We’ve all got plans for the holiday, and some of those plans include what we’re not going to do.

According to the website StatisticBrain.com, 45 percent of Americans say they make New Year’s resolutions, but only eight percent say they’re successful in achieving them. So many of those New Year’s resolutions are about our health. Here’s a look at five of the most common health-related resolutions from the New Mexico Department of Health:

Quitting smoking: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report 7 out of 10 smokers want to quit. Smoking is still the number one cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. Quitting now can cut your risk for diseases caused by smoking and leave you feeling stronger and healthier. To learn how to kick the habit for good, dial 1-800-QUIT-NOW or for Spanish 1-855-DEJELO-YA. These free quitlines offer a lot of resources, including free quit coaching, a free quit plan, free educational materials, and referrals to other resources.

Losing weight: Healthy weight loss isn't just about a "diet" or "program". It's about an ongoing lifestyle that includes long-term changes in daily eating and exercise habits. So make a commitment but set realistic goals. To lose weight, you must use up more calories than you take in. Since one pound equals 3,500 calories, you need to reduce your caloric intake by 500—1000 calories per day to lose about 1 to 2 pounds per week.

Eating Healthy: Our food choices affect our health too, and there are so many ways to get started toward a healthy diet. Choose a change that you can make for the New Year, such as making at least half of your grains whole grains, or varying your veggies, eating more fruits, seeking out calcium rich foods like yogurt and cheeses, or eating lean proteins.

Managing stress: Not all stress is bad, but preventing and managing chronic (ongoing) stress can help lower your risk for serious health problems like heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, and depression. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says you can manage your stress noticing when you feel stressed, taking time to relax, and, as we mentioned above, getting active and eating healthy.

Cutting back on alcohol: Another common resolution is one that can help make all of the above resolutions a reality: cutting back on alcohol. Some brands of beer, lager and cider contain more calories per bottle than some ice cream pints. Drinking can also undermine your fitness plan. The way alcohol is absorbed by the body can reduce the amount of fat you're able to burn by exercising, and it can affect your stress by interfering with your sleeping patterns.

Remember, it's hard to keep up the enthusiasm months after New Year’s Day, but it's not impossible. This year, pick one of these worthy resolutions, and stick with it. Here’s to your health in 2017!