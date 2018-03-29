KRWG
Fronteras-A Changing America (Radio)

"Making Space for Everyone" - New Mexico's First-ever Las Cruces Space Festival

By Emily Guerra

Dawn Starostka and Joe Bullington at KRWG FM studio.
Las Cruces Public Schools Challenger Learning Center

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with volunteers of New Mexico’s first-ever Las Cruces Space Festival Dawn Starostka, Regional Director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and Joe Bullington, Jacobs Technology Communication Manager at NASA White Sands Test Facility.

The three-day event will kick-off with a selection of several events on Thursday, April 12th beginning with a Space Discovery Afternoon at New Mexico State University International Mall/O’Donnell Hall from 1-4pm; at 5-10:30pm is Yuri’s Kids Evening at NMSU’s O’Donnell Hall Courtyard/Tombaugh Observatory; at 7pm is a free Space Movie at the Rio Grande Theater – “Close Encounters of the Third Kind; the Mars Mission at the Challenger Learning Center is from 6-8:30pm; free to all, but registration is required – www.challengerlascruces.com; the Space Quiz at the Game Sports Bar and Grill begins at 7:30pm. The schedule for all events and activities is available at www.lcspacefestival.com and on Facebook at Las Cruces Space Festival. 

