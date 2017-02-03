MALDEF Applauds Pasadena, Texas Voting Rights Decision

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on Friday blocked the City of Pasadena, Texas from using an election system that dilutes Latino voting strength in the upcoming May 2017 municipal election.

City officials had sought a temporary stay after U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal ruled in January that Pasadena’s election system was unconstitutional and violated the federal Voting Rights Act because it intentionally diluted Latino voting strength.

An appeal of the district court’s ruling is still pending.

MALDEF Vice President of Litigation, Nina Perales stated in a release:

“MALDEF believes today’s unanimous ruling by the court will ensure that all Pasadena voters have a fair election on May 6. This ruling gives hope to minority voters around the country that federal courts will step in to protect them from discrimination, and when necessary the courts will order federal oversight of local elections to ensure that everyone has an equal right to vote.”