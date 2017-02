A 19-year-old man has died in a one-vehicle accident near Anton Chico.

New Mexico State Police say 19-year-old Mario Maestas of Anton Chico ran off the roadway Sunday morning on State Road 451, overturned his vehicle and collided with a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

