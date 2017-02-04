Man Arrested After Police Believe Remains Of Missing College Student Have Been Discovered

Police say the boyfriend of a missing West Texas college student has been arrested a day after remains believed to be his girlfriend were found in a shallow grave.

Alpine police Lt. Felipe Fierro says Robert Fabian was arrested Saturday on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Sul Ross State University junior ZuZu Verk of Fort Worth disappeared last fall. Fierro says Fabian reported Verk missing Oct. 14, then declined to cooperate with police.

Fierro says positive identification was pending on the remains discovered Friday, by a Border Patrol agent, but that police believe the person was Verk. Forensic experts will work to identify the remains located in a brushy area near Alpine.

An attorney for Fabian didn't immediately comment Saturday.

