Man Arrested In Las Cruces Area Stabbing Investigation

A Chaparral man was taken into custody Wednesday after Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest in a stabbing investigation.

The initial incident occurred on July 12 in the 500 block of Paloma Blanca in Chaparral. The victim told detectives he was doing some remodeling work on a home in the area and went to talk with the homeowner and her family. The victim came in contact with Michael Johnson, 52, who became aggressive during the conversation. According to the victim, Johnson began to hit the victim numerous times and at some point produced a pocketknife.

During the altercation, the victim received two stab wounds to his left arm. He was transported to an El Paso-area hospital where he was treated and released for non life-threatening injuries.

Because of recent violent threats, the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team was deployed Wednesday to execute an arrest warrant for Johnson. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Johnson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery. At the time of his arrest, he was also wanted on drug-related charges in Texas. He is currently being held without bond.

Information from Doña Ana County