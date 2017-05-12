Man Dies In Rafting Accident In Taos County

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northern New Mexico say an Albuquerque-area man is dead following a rafting accident on the Rio Grande in Taos County.

The county Sheriff's Office says 67-year-old Daniel Willard of Tijeras was pronounced dead Thursday after he fell out of a raft and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful once he was located.

Willard was rafting with friends when the incident occurred on the Rio Grande Del Norte National Monument.

He was described as an experienced kayaker and rafter.