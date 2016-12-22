Man Facing Charges For Killing NMSU Student Is Suspect In Recent Murder

A suspect police say shot and killed an Artesia man this week was out on bail for a 2015 fatal shooting of a New Mexico State University student.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports (https://goo.gl/IPJLZD ) 22-year-old Daniel Aguilera is suspected of killing 21-year-old Otis Chavez on Tuesday.

Authorities say Aguilera already is facing a murder charge in the 2015 shooting death of New Mexico State University student Andres Rojo.

Rojo was killed in July in what investigators believed began as a physical confrontation at an Artesia home.

Court records show Aguilera was out on $100,000 bond.

In the latest shooting, police say Aguilera was shot during the confrontation with Chavez. Artesia Police says Aguilera is recovering at a nearby hospital and will be arraigned on a murder charge.

It was not known if Aguilera had an attorney.

