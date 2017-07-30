Man shot during domestic disturbance at mobile home

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Alamogordo police are investigating a shooting where a 36-year-old was wounded during a domestic dispute.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside a mobile home Saturday.

An Alamogordo Police Department spokesman says the man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Lt. Dave Kunihiro says there was a domestic disturbance at the home when the man was shot.

Police are questioning multiple suspects and witnesses. Kunihiro says there may be charges after the investigation ends.

