Man Suspected of Pointing AR-15 style Rifle at Woman Outside Las Cruces Bar

Las Cruces police arrested a man suspected of pointing an AR-15 style rifle at a woman outside a local sports baron Sunday evening.

Robert Burnham, 32, who has addresses in Las Cruces and Farmington, N.M., is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charge is a fourth-degree felony.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a subject with a gun at The Game II, at 4131 Northrise Dr. Officers learned that the subject left the area in a red 2-door Jeep.

Investigators learned that Burnham got into an argument with two women outside the bar. As the argument escalated Burnham went to his Jeep, pulled out an AR-15 style rifle and allegedly pointed it at one of the women. The other woman involved in the argument intervened by pushing the barrel of the rifle away.

Burnham then left the area in the Jeep, heading south on Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

Las Cruces police officers located the red 2-door Jeep and conducted a high-risk traffic stop near the Walmart store on Sonoma Ranch Boulevard. Burnham was taken into custody without further incident. Clearly visible inside the Jeep was a black AR-15 style rifle partially wrapped in a jacket and behind the front seats.

Burnham was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police