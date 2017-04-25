Man Suspected of Pushing Wife from Vehicle in Las Cruces

Las Cruces Police arrested a man suspected of pushing his wife from a moving vehicle Saturday evening.

Horacio Moreno, 53, of the 2200 block of Avenida de Mesilla, is charged with one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one count of battery against a household member.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of an injured woman on the 500 block of north Tornillo Street. Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old woman unresponsive with visible injuries to her face and body. She was rushed to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that the woman was with friends at a home on Tornillo during which time Moreno, her husband, was contacting her via text message and threatening her life. Sometime after 11 p.m., Moreno arrived at the residence and his wife climbed inside his Ford Explorer.

Investigators learned that as Moreno drove away, the woman noticed that her husband was armed with a handgun. As they approached the intersection of Tornillo and Mountain Avenue, the woman opened the door to exit the vehicle. Investigators believe that’s when Moreno punched the woman’s face and pushed her out the door as he sped away.

Moreno was arrested a short distance away and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center. He posted bond on Tuesday.

Information from Las Cruces Police