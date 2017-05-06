Man Who Shot Himself At Border Checkpoint Dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Officials say a man who shot himself at the New Mexico border checkpoint last month has died.

The man died at a local hospital on Friday. The man was asked to go through a secondary inspection in April. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the man took out a gun during the encounter and fired one shot toward the agents. The agents say they returned gunfire.

The case was investigated by the FBI and CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility with help from the FBI El Paso Division Evidence Response Team.

An FBI spokesman says the man shot himself.

Officials say the man's name will not be release since no charges will be filed.

A similar incident occurred days before.

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com