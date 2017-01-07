Martinez administration eyes centralization of HR functions

Separate human resource departments in larger state agencies would be eliminated and those functions consolidated under a plan under development by Gov. Susana Martinez's administration.

The centralization plan is under development as state officials struggle to find savings amid a continuing budget crisis, but it's not yet known how much jobs could be cut.

The State Personnel Office already handles human resources for smaller state agencies, but larger departments have their own human resources staffs.

The Santa Fe New Mexican (https://goo.gl/5fMcff ) reports that Martinez could likely implement the plan without the approval of the Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats. Martinez is a Republican.

Most previous proposals to streamline New Mexico's state government have fizzled in recent years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.