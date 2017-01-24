Martinez Announces Nominations for Appointment to the University of New Mexico Board of Regents

Santa Fe, NM – Today, Governor Susana Martinez announced the nominations of Don Tripp of Socorro and John Ryan of Albuquerque for appointment to the University of New Mexico Board of Regents.

Don Tripp served as the speaker of the New Mexico House of Representatives from 2015-2017. He was first elected as a state representative for New Mexico’s 49th House District in 1999. He is a jeweler by trade and has served on the Board of Directors for State National Bank and is a former director of the Association of Commerce and Industry. He is a former regent for Western New Mexico University. Tripp holds a Bachelor of Arts from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.

John Ryan is an alumnus of the University who recently retired from the New Mexico State Senate after serving three terms for District 10. He is also a former executive director of the Republican Party of New Mexico. Ryan holds a Bachelor of Arts from UNM and a Certification of Masters in International Management from the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland.