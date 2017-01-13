Martinez Appoints David Jablonski as Corrections Secretary

Santa Fe, NM — Today, Governor Susana Martinez announced the appointment of David Jablonski as cabinet secretary of the Corrections Department (NMCD) following a three month tenure as acting secretary. Jablonski brings more than 18 years of state and federal law enforcement and corrections leadership experience to the department.

“Throughout his long career in public service, David has shown time and again that no challenge is too difficult to overcome and no problem too hard to solve,” Governor Susana Martinez said. “The level of dedication and integrity that he has shown over the last 18 years will serve the people of New Mexico well.”

Prior to his service in the corrections department, Jablonski was deputy superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department (RLD). Before his time at RLD, he served as a member of Governor Martinez’s executive office staff, responsible for overseeing multiple agencies related to public safety, law enforcement, and corrections, including the Department of Public Safety, NMCD, and others. Jablonski also spent 14 years serving New Mexico with the Corrections Department, concluding as director of the Probation and Parole Division.

“Our corrections officers and staff are the best public servants New Mexico has to offer,” Secretary Jablonski said. “As we move forward, I know the men and women of the corrections department will continue keeping New Mexicans safe with the diligence and integrity they are known for.”

In addition to his corrections and other government service experience, Jablonski has also served as a law enforcement training instructor. He is also a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1991. Jablonski holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.