Martinez Appoints Henry “Hank” Bohnhoff to New Mexico Court of Appeals

Santa Fe, NM — Today, Governor Susana Martinez announced the appointment of Henry “Hank” Bohnhoff of Albuquerque to the New Mexico Court of Appeals, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Roderick Kennedy. During a diverse legal career of more than 30 years, Bohnhoff has practiced in many areas of law, including water and natural resources, tribal issues, and business and real estate.

Bohnhoff began his legal career as a clerk for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico from 1982-83. From 1987-89, Bohnhoff served as both New Mexico’s chief assistant and deputy attorney general. He has practiced in the private sector for nearly 28 years since leaving the Office of the Attorney General. He holds a Juris Doctorate from Columbia Law School in New York City.

In addition to his extensive legal career, Bohnhoff has also been active in community and youth leadership roles with organizations such as the Albuquerque Youth Symphony, the Boy Scouts of America, and Roadrunner Little League baseball.