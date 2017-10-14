Martinez Appoints New Water Commission Members Following Resignations

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Susana Martinez has appointed two new members to a state water resources commission which has seen three members resign recently amid what critics described as a simmering conflict with the state's top water regulator, State Engineer Tom Blaine.

The governor's office on Friday announced her appointments of Carolyn Hollifield of Roswell and Samuel Gonzales of Aztec to the Interstate Stream Commission.

The commission is responsible for protecting, conserving and developing water resources across New Mexico.

Martinez's office said Hollifield is a rancher and a board member of the Chaves County Soil and Water Conservation District and that Gonzales is an irrigator who is an acequia member.

The governor appoints both the state engineer and the commission members. The state engineer also serves on the commission.