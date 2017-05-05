Martinez Calls For Special Session On May 24

New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez is calling a special legislative session for May 24 to resolve a state budget crisis.

That will follow the May 15 scheduled start of a hearing at the New Mexico Supreme Court to determine the validity of some of the Governor’s vetoes. Those include the elimination of all funding for the legislative branch and higher education.

Regardless of the court’s decision, the legislature and the Governor still have to come to terms on a budget, and it now appears that will happen on May 24.