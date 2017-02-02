Martinez Issues Statement On Veto

Commentary: New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez released the following statement regarding her action on House Bill 1:

“I've said since day one that in order to solve our budget challenges, every branch of government has to contribute by tightening its belt --- that way our families don't have to. Unfortunately, this has fallen on deaf ears in the Democrat-controlled legislature. Instead of making the tough decisions and finding savings, Democrat lawmakers not only increased their budget, but they also continue to protect their precious pork projects and personal legislative retirements --- all while asking our families to pay higher taxes. That is out of touch.

“While they've made small adjustments to their budget, it's not enough, and they know it. But just because lawmakers decided to play political games doesn't mean legislative employees shouldn't get paid. Therefore, I have signed the feed bill.

“In addition, as a former prosecutor who understands the importance of our courts, I will call a Board of Finance meeting in order to ensure our judicial system has the funding it needs to move forward this fiscal year.”

Signed House Bill 1 With Line-Item Vetoes – Feed Bill [MESSAGE]