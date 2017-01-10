Martinez Releases Budget Plan; Would Increase Employee Pension Contribution By 3.5 Percent

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has a budget plan designed to close the state's funding shortfall and restore depleted reserves while sticking by her vows to avoid tax increases.
Announced Tuesday, the plan preserves funding for economic development and public safety, while extending recent agency spending cuts into next year and deepening those cuts at the Legislature and state universities.
It also would shrink overall compensation to state employees by decreasing pension contributions by 3.5 percent and requiring employees to make that contribution.
Amid a downturn in the oil sector, New Mexico has nearly exhausted operating reserves and is facing a $67 million general fund shortfall.
The governor's plan would hold spending nearly flat at $6 billion next year. The proposal calls for reserves to be replenished by sweeping funds from idle public accounts — including $120 million from public school district reserves.
From the Office of the New Mexico Governor:
The FY 17 solvency package includes:
- Sweeping $268.5 million in various cash and fund balances from across state government, including a small portion – $12.5 million – of lawmakers’ vastly overfunded personal retirement accounts.
- That also includes $120 million in administration slush funds within our school districts that are not being used in the classrooms. This DOES NOT have an impact on classrooms. With the sweep, the fund will still have $132 million and would allow school districts to keep their reserves at 5 percent as currently directed.
- Reducing the gross receipts tax “hold harmless” distribution to those counties and municipalities that have already raised taxes on their citizens. This will save $9 million.
- Reducing budgets for the Legislature and Higher Education, from 3 percent and 5 percent respectively, to the 5.5 percent the majority of other agencies are having to deal with (total of $4 million recurring).
- To prevent state employee furloughs and salary reductions, the proposal includes a 3.5 percent retirement swap from state employer contribution to state employee contribution.
- The elimination of some credits and assessments paid by Medicaid to the New Mexico Health Exchange and New Mexico Medical Insurance Pool (total of $17 million recurring).
- Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.