Media (in all its forms) made the election of Donald Trump possible—now the rest of us must suffer

Commentary: Going back 18 months, media outlets saw the Trump candidacy as an opportunity to increase their viewership, because he was so controversial. They never thought he would be the Republican candidate and surely not win the general election. They recognized all his faults from being the birther in charge to being a bully and user of people with less power. They thought that rational people would eventually see who he was and reject him.

Unfortunately, some people (primarily white blue collar workers) wanted change more than they wanted to continue with current policies. They believe the rhetoric of the medicine man with magic cures rather than clear thinking. Both major political parties were also caught up in this vision of disbelief. Now were faced with a con man taking the office of the U.S. Presidency who can’t accept criticism and with no one knowing what his actual policies will be when he is in power. God help us.