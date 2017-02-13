Medical Marijuana Reforms Clear New Mexico Senate

The New Mexico state Senate has approved revisions to the state's medical marijuana program to cover new medical conditions and eventually raise the cap on production to satisfy demand.

The bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. Cisco McSorley of Albuquerque won Senate approval Monday and now moves to the House of Representatives.

It would add 14 medical conditions that qualify for marijuana treatment, and allow visitors enrolled in other state medical marijuana programs to buy in New Mexico.

The bill would increase the maximum number of plants for each grower once the number of registered patients statewide reaches 35,000. There currently are about 32,000 registered patients, with growers limited to 450 plants each.

Earlier bill provisions were dropped that would have allowed military veterans to qualify as patients without a diagnosis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.