Medicare Advantage allows me to remain committed to NMSU students and the Newman Community

Commentary: This past year I celebrated 80 revolutions around the sun, and am happy to report that I’m still kicking. This is at least partly due to my high-quality Medicare Advantage health plan. Being enrolled in Medicare Advantage has given me the choices and flexibility I need as far as coverage, cost, and quality of care.

There is no co-pay for my primary doctor and I value the inexpensive co-pays for any referred doctors (my choice) and for prescription drugs. At any age, choice is important when it comes to healthcare and I love the fact that I can continue to see my regular doctors and not having to worry about it.

This gives me the opportunity to focus my time and energy on running the dailyLunch Bunch at the Newman Center these past three years. In the past ten years, I have also been able to volunteer as a teacher of Religious Education, work in the gift shop, hospitality dinners and fund raisers.

My favorite part of running the Lunch Bunch is being able to interact with young people every day. I try to provide wholesome meals for them as well as the many volunteers, all of which have become my extended family. It also provides for great exercise, whether I’m hustling in the kitchen or bustling working at the front, I keep moving, and that’s a good thing.

Without my Medicare Advantage plan, I wouldn’t be able to continue to dedicate my time and energy to this college community. I urge our elected officials, including Representative Steve Pearce, to protect Medicare Advantage, and the nearly 120,000 New Mexicans who benefit from these quality plans.