Members of Congress Demand Answers on Cuts to Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program

Commentary: Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham helped to spearhead a letter to Health & Human Services Secretary Tom Price, requesting an explanation for the decision to unexpectedly cut short the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program (TPPP) project period from five to three years. This harmful decision could endanger the long-term sustainability of proven programs.

Congresswoman Lujan Grisham joined with Reps. Barbara Lee (CA-13), Lloyd Doggett (TX-35), Ted Deutch (FL-22), Pramila Jayapal (WA-7), and Marc Veasey (TX-33) to lead the letter, which was signed by 149 members of Congress.

“This short-sighted decision by the Trump Administration is reminiscent of the battle I waged as New Mexico’s Health Secretary against the Bush Administration’s abstinence-only agenda,” Rep. Lujan Grisham said. “In New Mexico, we implemented comprehensive, age-appropriate sex education in schools, which is exactly what the federal Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program encourages nationwide.

“We should be investing in successful, community-based programs that result in the healthy development of young people and help them avoid unintended pregnancy.”

To read a copy of the letter, click here.