Memorial Service Wednesday For Luna County Sheriff

Luna County Sheriff John Mooradian passed away last week after a courageous fight against cancer.

A memorial service for Sheriff Mooradian will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Special Events Center, 2300 East Pine in Deming. The memorial is open to the public.

Sheriff Mooradian, 48, began working for the Luna County Sheriff’s Office in 1993 and worked his way through the ranks to lieutenant before being elected into office in 2014. He passed away surrounded by loved ones.

“Sheriff Mooradian and his dedication to serving and protecting this community will be greatly missed,” Ira Pearson, Luna County manager, said. “The thoughts and prayers of Luna County and its staff are with his family, friends and colleagues in law enforcement.”

Sheriff Mooradian led the 2015 Celebration of Life walk as one of the cancer warrior honorees. He is survived by his wife, Michelle, and children, Rheganne and Josh.