Men’s Rodeo Team Brings Home The Gold At Hometown Rodeo

The New Mexico State University rodeo team brought their game faces to the Las Cruces rodeo last weekend. The men’s team placed first, while the women’s team placed third.

Jace Cooley, senior of Musselshell, Montana, finished first in the saddle bronc riding event, and also competed in the pro rodeo during the weekend receiving a score of 72 points.

Derek Runyan, sophomore of Silver City, New Mexico, has been on a win streak this fall season and won the tie-down roping at the NMSU college rodeo holding a time of 10.2 seconds for the win.

Tyler Muth, junior of Murrieta, California, took the first-place position in the steer wrestling with a time of 4.9 seconds.

“I was very fortunate to draw a good steer and do my job,” Muth said. “I was lucky to be able to ride my friend’s good horse, Glover. The horse worked great and I am excited to see what the rest of the season holds for me in the steer wrestling.”

Karley Deforest, senior of Yuma, Arizona, tied a quick time in the goat tying, resulting in a first-place outcome.

“It was a smooth run, but I never expected it to be that fast,” Deforest said. “I was so excited when I heard that I was a 6.7.”

NMSU Rodeo Coach Logan Corbett competed in the pro rodeo during the fair. Corbett won the bareback riding with an astonishing score of 92 points, ten points higher than the second-place competitor.

The rodeo team heads to Tucumcari, New Mexico, Oct. 13–14 for the last college rodeo of 2017.

