Military Drone Crashes Near Holloman Air Force Base

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. - An unmanned MQ-9 Reaper crashed at

approximately 11:30am Tuesday, seven miles south of Highway 70.

First responders are on the scene at this time. The public is asked to

cooperate with all military and civilian personnel at the scene.

A board of qualified officers will investigate the cause of the accident.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Information from Holloman AFB