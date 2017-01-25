Military Times recognizes NMSU for military, veteran efforts

For the first time, New Mexico State University has been ranked on the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2017 list.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a top university for our efforts in creating a supportive and inclusive environment for our military-affiliated students. These rankings help convey NMSU’s demonstrated commitment to our student-military-veterans, spouses and dependents,” said Erika Zaragoza, military programs coordinator with NMSU’s Military and Veterans Programs.

Of the 175 institutions listed, NMSU ranked 107th in its debut. In addition to institutions completing a 150-question survey, rankings were based on university culture; academic outcomes and quality; student support; academic policies; and cost and financial aid. For the complete Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2017 list visit http://www.militarytimes.com/bestforvets-colleges2017.

Additionally, NMSU was recognized as a Military Advanced Education & Transition 2017 Top School. NMSU is also a Military Friendly school according to Victory Media and published in G.I. Jobs, and has been designated a Military Friendly school since 2010.

For the fourth time in the last five years, NMSU was recognized as a top tier university and listed on the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges for 2017 National Universities rankings. U.S. News & World Report also ranked NMSU among its Best Graduate Schools 2017.

For the ninth year, Forbes has recognized NMSU as one of America’s Top Colleges. NMSU was named to the 2016 Center for World University Rankings list and was named one of the 50 most underrated colleges in America by Business Insider.

Information from NMSU