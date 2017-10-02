KRWG
Monday Business Watch

By KRWG News And Partners 3 hours ago

What’s happening in the world of business in the Mesilla Valley? Time now for the Monday Business Watch with Edmundo Resendez and Jason Gibbs, Business Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News. This week, Organ Mountain Outfitters no has a downtown location, ARCA is getting ready to begin tests on the Aerospike engine, and the Green Chamber on the importance of a thriving local economy.    

