What’s happening in the world of business in the Mesilla Valley? Time now for the Monday Business Watch with Edmundo Resendez and Jason Gibbs, Business Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News. This week, Organ Mountain Outfitters no has a downtown location, ARCA is getting ready to begin tests on the Aerospike engine, and the Green Chamber on the importance of a thriving local economy.

Monday Business Watch for 10/2/17

