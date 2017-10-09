KRWG
By KRWG News And Partners

What’s happening in the world of business in the Mesilla Valley? Time now for the Monday Business Watch with Edmundo Resendez and Jason Gibbs, Business Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News. This week, Rockin’ Jump has finally opened up for business after several delays, news jobs coming to Las Cruces with Sprouts and TLC, and the Greater Chamber has a column about the upcoming municipal election. 

