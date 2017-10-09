What’s happening in the world of business in the Mesilla Valley? Time now for the Monday Business Watch with Edmundo Resendez and Jason Gibbs, Business Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News. This week, Rockin’ Jump has finally opened up for business after several delays, news jobs coming to Las Cruces with Sprouts and TLC, and the Greater Chamber has a column about the upcoming municipal election.

