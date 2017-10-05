Money Flows Fast To GOP Candidate For New Mexico Governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Congressman Steve Pearce of New Mexico says his campaign for governor has raised more than $1 million in less than three months.

Pearce said in a news release Thursday his campaign has received money from at least 930 contributors ahead of 2018 primary and general elections.

The Pearce campaign has not yet made public its list of contributors and other detailed financial information due Monday at the Secretary of State's Office.

Meanwhile, five nonprofit advocacy groups are criticizing Pearce's approach to public land issues in a project called "Step Up Steve" that includes online publicity and radio and print media advertisements.

The effort is backed by the New Mexico Wildlife Federation, OLE Education Fund, Hispanic Access Foundation, Progress Now New Mexico and Vet Voice Foundation.