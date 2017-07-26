Monument Images To Appear On Las Cruces Convention Center During Interior Secretary Visit

Commentary: The City of Las Cruces is planning to send a creative message to the Trump Administration urging them to keep the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument protected. Partnering with local boxing icon Austin Trout, the City of Las Cruces will be projecting large Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument images and promotional videos featuring Trout onto the Convention Center and former Doña Ana County Courthouse, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, July 26 and 27 from 8:30-10:30 PM.

The Monument projection imagery is timed to occur during the visit from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. Sec. Zinke is scheduled to visit Las Cruces as a part of President Trump’s review of twenty seven national monuments in the country including the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

In addition to featuring the former champ Austin Trout, the videos will showcase beautiful imagery from across the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument including in the Organ, Robledo, and Sierra de las Uvas Mountains.

Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima highlighted the projection project as a great way to showcase the Monument’s diverse and scenic assets. “From the soaring peaks of the Organ Mountains to the petroglyph lined canyons and grasslands of the Sierra de las Uvas Mountains, this video project will showcase why the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument is a national treasure that must remain protected. We are using the Convention Center as the canvass to highlight the importance of the Monument to our growing tourism business and community branding. I urge Secretary Zinke to support our community’s desire to keep the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks protected and join us Thursday night for the Town Hall and celebration.”

Boxing star and native Las Crucen Austin Trout summarized his connection with the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument saying, “My whole life living in Las Cruces I have felt a sense of protection from the mountains. Just being surrounded by these beautiful giants have always given me comfort. It’s crucial that our National Monument stay protected and I’m honored to speak out in support of it.”

Thursday night, the projection project at the Convention Center will follow a community Town Hall for the Monument at 6 PM. Secretary Zinke has been invited to the Town Hall but has not confirmed whether he will attend.

The Cities of Las Cruces, Mesilla, Anthony and the Doña Ana County Commission recently passed Resolutions opposing any changes to the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.