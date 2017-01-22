Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey Coming To Las Cruces

The Rio Grande Theatre presents on Friday, February 3, a special program for young theater fans and the young at heart. “Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey” is a cosmic adventure that celebrates our differences. The play tells the tale of Marvin, a mouse who wants to be popular. Constantly bullied and picked on by the “cool” rats, he is labeled a loser and geek. To get away from the constant badgering, he retreats into his science books and a world of fantasy, with dreams of being the hero in an adventure. Join Marvin on the space adventure of a lifetime: a trip to the surface of the moon in his homemade rocket, where he meets a strange cast of misfit creatures, learns of infinite peril and awesome beauty. Will Marvin make his dreams come true and find the glory and acceptance he craves?

However, the story is told in a dramatic and unique way because Lightwire Theatre isn’t your average production company. They tell stories through dance and music with puppets lit by dazzling lights. TV Guide said, “Their captivating combination of dance, puppetry, and lighting earned Lightwire a standing ovation,” about their time on stage on America’s Got Talent. Broadwayworld.com raved a performance was “…an eye-popping display of storytelling that’s like nothing else you’ve ever seen.” Rolling Stone called them, “Absolutely incredible.”

One online reviewer wrote about “Moon Mouse,” “What a great production. I brought all three of my kids from a two year old to a six year old to an adult. It was super entertaining. The music was fun, the costumes were unique and the story line was touching. We loved it!”

The performance begins February 3 at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Reserved seats for children are $7; adult reserved seats are $26 (including all fees).

As part of their Arts in Education programming, the Doña Ana Arts Council will host 842 elementary school students and teachers from the Las Cruces Public Schools to two performances of “Moon Mouse, A Space Odyssy”.

The Rio Grande Theatre is located at 211 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, New Mexico, and is managed by the Doña Ana Arts Council. The theatre box office and Doña Ana Arts Council office is on the second floor of the theatre. Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show time. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.riograndetheatre.com or call (575) 523-6403.