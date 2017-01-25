More Cuts...No New Revenue? Not The Answer For New Mexico

As we move into our 60 day legislative session, we have a mess to fix. Unreality is high on columnists' lists so far on the budget. What will the legislature do? Between Paul Gessing and Dr. Swickard we sometimes wonder what’s next - just except more general cutting and no new revenue. That is not the way to a sane NM economy. That’s tried and true failure. NM’s best interests lie in fixing the economy. Cutting spending in general, no. Try revenue.

Between every thing I read and hear, another questionable legislative session and an unmovable rock may be the result of the next sixty days. Some of the Democratic leadership is still part of the problem.

Our columnists complain of an expanding government. How terrible. Where? It’s OK to e.g., cut teacher’s take home pay and sweep away all unused school reserves to gain shortfall filling cash. Not. NM schools are hurting overall. Education expenditures are slipping. Decreasing services to our taxpayers is insupportable. Please fix disastrous court defunding among others.

Any solution must look at targeted cuts at state and school administrative levels, not front line workers and programs - these should be increased. Madam governor, if you want a functioning NM for all, new revenue streams - legalize marijuana, raise gasoline taxes are part of the mix. Taxes on the rich? We know that this is an unmovable barrier. You are not helping. Funds must go to front line folks, not bean counters. And that also means bettering our workforce.