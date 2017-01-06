More Events This Month In Las Cruces

Main St. Downtown:

· Farmers and Crafts Market

o Wednesday, January 11, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

o Saturday, January 14, 8:30 am – 1 p.m.

o Wednesday, January 18, 8:30 am – 1 p.m.

o Saturday, January 21, 8:30 am.-1 p.m.

· Plaza De Las Cruces

o Friday, January 6, 5 p.m. – Art Ramble

Las Cruces Museum System: Branigan Cultural Center, the Las Cruces Museum of Art, the Las Cruces Museum of Nature & Science and the Las Cruces Railroad Museum Free Admission!

Railroad Museum

o Thursday, January 12, 11:00 am to 11:30 am - Mrs. Prickett's Story Time

o Friday, January 13, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - Coloring Club for Adults

o Saturday, January 14, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - Family Game Day

o Saturday, January 14, 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm - National Model Railroad Meeting - Open to the Public

o Wednesday, January 18, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm - Rail Readers Book Club

o Thursday, January 19 - Saturday, January 21, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm - Dona Ana Modular Railroad Club H-O Train Layout Running

o Saturday, January 21, 11:00 am to 11:30 am - Toddler Story Time

o Friday, January 27, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - Coloring Club for Adults

· Branigan Cultural Center

o Thursday, January 12 at 1:00 pm: History Notes – American Masonic Murals in Private Homes Along the Massachusetts/New York Border by Dr. Margaret Goehring

o Saturday, January 14 at 10:00 am: Culture Club – Dot Art

o Saturday, January 21 at 10:00 am: Culture Club – Star Badge Activity

o Thru January 21: “An Enduring Tradition: 20th Century Navajo Weaving”. Showcasing items on loan from the University Museum of NMSU.

o Thru January 21: “Howard Clinton Tibbitts: Historic Advertising Photography of the Southwest”. Showcasing photos taken by H.C. Tibbitts.

o Thru January 21: “In Service to Country: Military Equipment 1860-Present” by Kevin Dasing

· Museum of Art

o Tuesday, January 10 at 10:00 am: Art Tales – Story and Activity

o Wednesday, January 11 at 2:30 pm: Reading Art Book Club – How to Read Art: A Crash Course in Understanding and Interpreting Paintings by Liz Rideal

o Saturday, January 14 at 10:00 am: Artrageous - Calendars

o Saturday, January 14 at 11:00 am: Artist as Traveler Talk by artist Gail Rieke

o Saturday, January 21 at 10:00 am: Artrageous – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Thru January 21: “Transforming Space – Transforming Fiber”. An exhibit featuring art from nine nationally-recognized fiber artists.

· Museum of Nature & Science

o Thursday, January 12 at 9:00 am: Planeteers - Galaxies

o Saturday, January 14 at 10:30 am: Animal Encounters - Reptiles

o Saturday, January 14 at 11:30 am: Saturday Workshop - Paleontology

o Saturday, January 14 at 1:00 pm: Today in Space

o Thursday, January 19 at 9:00 am: Dinosaur Train – Brachiosaurus

o Thursday, January 19 at 5:30 pm: Teen Science Café

o Friday, January 20: Museum Selfie Day

o Saturday, January 21 at 10:30 am: Animal Encounters - Birds

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library library.las-cruces.org; 575-528-4005; 575-528-4010

o Toddler Time -Wednesdays & Thursdays at 10:00 am; story time for ages 3 & up

o Read to me-Tuesdays at 10:30 am; story time for ages 1-3

o Mother Goose Time - Wednesdays at 11am; activities for infants & their adults

o Teen Game Night - Tuesdays & Thursdays at 4:00pm; games for teens

o Intro to Computers: —Tuesday the 10th 2:00 pm; The Basics

o Intro to Computers: —Tuesday the 17th 2:00 pm; Windows 10

o Fourth Sunday Movie—Sunday the 22nd 2:00 pm; FREE award-winning flicks!

Live Theater:

· Black Box Theatre http://www.no-strings.org

o Don’t miss out – local restaurants provide discounts to patrons who present a ticket stub from any NSTC, LCCT or ASTC production.

o Prices have changed for the 2016-2017 season, call 523-1223 for information

o Out of Sterno; January 27 – February 12

o TJ George in concert; Sunday, January 29th, 2:30pm

· Las Cruces Community Theatre – lcctnm.org

o January 20th – February 5th-Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

· Rio Grande Theatre – riograndetheatre.com

o January 20, 7:30 – 9:00pm: Film Screening: Telluride Mountain Film Fest

o January 21, 7:30pm - Randy Granger, Native Music and Stories