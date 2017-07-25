More Mosquitoes Capable Of Transmitting The Zika Virus Found

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say mosquitoes capable of transmitting the Zika virus have been found in New Mexico's Otero and Hidalgo counties.

New Mexico Department of Health officials say there have not been any identified human cases of Zika virus in either county to date.

Ten cases of Zika virus disease were reported in New Mexico last year.

Aedes mosquitoes previously have been trapped and identified in eight counties around New Mexico.

Zika virus can be transmitted to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito.

The mosquitoes become infected when they feed on a person already infected with the virus.

Infected mosquitoes can then spread the virus to other people through bites.