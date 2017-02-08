Most cavities in children preventable

When you hear the phrase ‘chronic disease’, you probably don’t think about cavities, but in public health that’s exactly the category they fall under. Cavities are one of the most common chronic diseases in children and teens.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), left untreated, cavities can cause pain, infection, and problems eating, speaking, and learning. They happen when acids collect on teeth and break down the tooth enamel, and though they’re largely preventable the CDC estimates 21% percent of children aged 6-11 years had at least one cavity in their permanent teeth.

Dental sealants are an effective way to the cavities children get in the permanent back teeth, where 9 in 10 cavities occur. Sealants are thin coatings that when painted on the chewing surfaces of the back teeth (molars) can protect against 80% of cavities for 2 years, and continue to protect against 50% of cavities for up to 4 years. Although the number of children in the United States with sealants has increased over time, low-income children are 20% less likely to get sealants and twice more likely to have untreated cavities than higher income children.

In addition, the New Mexico Department of Health’s Office of Oral Health recommends the following:

· Parents, grandparents, or caregivers help your children live healthy life styles.

· Teach children the importance of brushing their teeth twice a day (and adults do the same).

· Have your child/adolescent see a dentist twice a year.

· Provide and encourage children/adolescents to eat nutritious foods.

· Reduce the consumption of soft drinks, candy and other sugar products.

· Drink plenty of water especially fluoridated water. The city of Santa Fe’s water is one of the best in the state and is fluoridated.

· Parents and care givers study and learn of the importance and benefits of fluoride and especially community water fluoridation.

· Allow your children to participate in preventive school based dental clinics provided by the state and other providers. The clinics provide oral health education, free tooth brushes and tooth paste, application of fluoride varnish or the aforementioned dental sealants (depending on the age of the child/adolescents) and can assist families secure a dental home.

· Pregnant moms need to see a dentist during and after birth and the have their babies see a dental provider by the age of one or when the first tooth erupts.

· Parents, talk to your child’s dentist or medical provider and discuss their oral health status and how their overall health can improve.

· Additional recommendations are: encourage your children not to smoke or stop smoking, exercise, and get plenty of rest.

The above health and behavioral practices will also help reduce the incidence of childhood obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.

For more information, you can contact the New Mexico Department of Health’s Office of Oral Health at (505) 827-0837 or visit their page online at: http://nmhealth.org/about/phd/hsb/ooh/