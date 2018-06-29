Mother Of Slain Albuquerque Girl Pleads Guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mother of a 10-year-old Albuquerque girl who was raped, strangled and dismembered has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Michelle Martens pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death on Friday. She faces 12 to 15 years in prison.

Authorities say Martens stood by while her boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales, drugged and raped her daughter, Victoria. She said Gonzales' cousin, Jessica Kelley, stabbed Victoria. Her remains were found wrapped in a blanket set on fire in an apartment bathroom by police responding to a disturbance report in August 2016.

Martens was scheduled to go on trial next month on 20 charges.