Motorcyclist in Las Cruces Fatal Crash Identified

The 20-year-old man killed in Friday’s motorcycle crash on the city’s East Mesa has been identified as Daniel “Danny” E. Hamilton of Las Cruces.

Hamilton was injured shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, when his Yamaha motorcycle crashed into a Freightliner panel truck on Mesa Grande Drive near the intersection of Calle Pastura. Hamilton was wearing a helmet but critically injured in the crash. He was rushed to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Las Cruces Police Department traffic investigators have determined that the Yamaha was traveling north on Mesa Grande at a high rate of speed. The panel truck was turning south onto Mesa Grande from Calle Pastura. Investigators believe Hamilton lost control of the motorcycle nearly one full block before striking the side of the panel truck.

The 45-year-old driver of the panel truck was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.

Traffic along Mesa Grande between Calle Verde and Engler Road was blocked for several hours while police investigated the crash.

Information from Las Cruces Police