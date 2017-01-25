Museum Hosts Motor Coach Tour to Trinity Site

The world’s first atomic bomb was detonated on July 16, 1945, at Trinity Site, in New Mexico on the north end of what is now White Sands Missile Range. In recognition of the event, Trinity Site is open to the public twice each year, on the first Saturday in April and again on the first Saturday in October.

The New Mexico Museum of Space History is hosting a motor coach tour to Trinity Site on Saturday, April 2. Area historian Pete Eidenbach will accompany guests on the coach, giving an in-depth talk on the bomb, its history and the effect it had on the world. Once on site, guests enjoy a brown bag lunch and a self-guided walking tour of the site. On the way back, Pete’s debriefing is highlighted with a special showing of a classic science fiction film. Upon arrival at the museum, guests will be treated to a guided tour followed by reserved seating for an exclusive showing ofTrinity: The Atomic Bomb Movie in the New Horizons Dome Theater.

Special interpretation at the site is provided by White Sands Missile Range staff. All visitors must have government issued photo identification, such as a driver’s license or passport. Identification must be Real ID compliant. For a complete list of acceptable forms of identification, visit http://www.wsmr.army.mil/PAO/Trinity/Pages/Home.aspx.

“Trinity Site is definitely a must see place in New Mexico and a motor coach tour is the perfect way to see it,” said Museum Executive Director Chris Orwoll. The roughly 140 mile round trip from Alamogordo to Trinity Site crosses through a large area of White Sands Missile Range. There are no facilities and no stopping along the route once the caravan has left Tularosa. “On the coach, you’ll be able to enjoy the trip comfortably and get a fascinating talk about the bomb, Trinity Site and area history from Pete Eidenbach,” Orwoll added.

Limited advance tickets are on sale now through the museum’s marketing department and include the round trip to Trinity Site, guided tour, brownbag lunch, guided tour of the museum, and reserved seating for the New Horizons Theater showing of Trinity: The Atomic Bomb Movie. The ticket price is $70 per person, or $60 for museum members. To reserve your tickets or for more information, call 575-437-2840 ext. 41132, email msh.info@state.nm.us or visit the museum’s website. For those unable to make the April tour, tickets are also available online for the October 7 Trinity Site tour.

The New Mexico Museum of Space History, a Smithsonian Affiliate is a division of the NM Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information, call 575-437-2840 or toll free 1-877-333-6589 or visit the website at www.nmspacemuseum.org. Like us at: www.facebook.com/NMSpaceMuseum.

PHOTO:

The world’s first atomic bomb was detonated on July 16, 1945, at Trinity Site, on the north end of what is now White Sands Missile Range. This photograph is the only existing color shot of the Trinity Test and was taken by an amateur, Jack Aeby, with his own camera. The New Mexico Museum of Space History is hosting a motor coach tour to the site on Saturday, April 1. (Photo courtesy of Los Alamos National Laboratories)