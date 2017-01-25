Museum Rocks! Gem & Mineral Show in Las Cruces Feb. 18 & 19

LAS CRUCES, NM – Rock hounds, fossil hunters, jewelry fans, and gem collectors will come together at the fifth annual The Museum Rocks! Gem & Mineral Show at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces. Taking place on Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19, the annual show will feature fossils, meteorites, gems, jewelry, and fun for the entire family.

Along with The Museum Rocks! show, paid attendees will get to visit the entire Farm & Ranch Heritage museum as well. A huge assortment of various cut and uncut gemstones from around the world will be on display, with many finished and unfinished stones available for purchase. Vendors will display and sell all varieties of jewelry and jewelry-making supplies. Exhibitors are coming from as far away as Arizona, California, Oregon, Texas, and even Australia.

Young geologists and paleontologists will thrill at the opportunity to see evidence of prehistoric life and natural processes. There will be books available to purchase, as well as a wide range of delicious food vendors and other attractions. The Museum Rocks! is perfect for the whole family, as well as every amateur rock hound.

The Museum Rocks! is a fundraiser for the Friends of the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, a non-profit organization that raises funds for special needs at the museum. The event will take place from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday, February 18, and from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, February 19. Admission is just $7 per person, age five and up, which includes entry to the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum as well. The museum is located at 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces.

For additional information, visit www.lcmuseumrocks.com or contact Las Cruces Event Planning at 575-522-1232.