Nachison: Thank You, Las Cruces City Council, For Voting Against Trump's Border Wall

On Tuesday, the Las Cruces City Council voted 6-1 in favor of a resolution expressing opposition to Trump Administration plans to build a wall along the U.S. - Mexico border. Councilor Ceil Levatino, who ran as a Republican for state Senate, was the only councilor to vote against the resolution (city council positions are non-partisan).

Commentary: Our City Council on Feb. 21, 2017 sent a message to Washington, DC - no wall. Let’s hear from other NM Cities and the State.

There are reasons to strongly object to this notion of a wall between the western US and Mexico. First, we should not throw away 800+ years of shared history.

Second, in the early 1960’s I learned from Pete Seeger Woody Guthrie’s song about the “Plane Wreck at Los Gatos.” I‘ve always focused on the line “Good-bye to my Juan, good-bye Rosalita…”. Calling attention to real people, not just “them” - or “deportee” always resonated with my built-in sense of justice.

Third, I grew up with some Puerto Ricans and Cubanos, but we moved here from the far east in 2005 and joined my wife’s sister’s El Paso family - after 30+ years of visiting. We are a blended family. Back in the day, my sister-in-law’s first husband was a noted Brown Beret. Her present husband of many years is first a Guillen. His uncle was awarded the Medal of Honor in Korea. Mac recently received a flag in his honor from the Texas Governor’s office. Our niece is a full time advocate for El Paso colonias, plus a slew of younger and older ones on both sides of the border.

Lastly, this wall is hurtful, stupid and a possible misuse of eminent domain. Migrating people and animals is the norm, not to be limited. Trade is freedom and part of our great history - jobs, economic growth and diversification. We already have fencing from California through West Texas. Why now a wall? The president says the wall will save alleged billions for US consumers. Not. NM legislature, make this is a state rights issue.

Council, thank you for your vote. You sent a message.