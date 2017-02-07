"Nasty Women" Exhibition Comes To Las Cruces

The Las Cruces Nasty Women Exhibition, a one night pop-up event, organized by Jessika Edgar opens this Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 7-10 pm at Art Obscura Gallery. The Las Cruces Nasty Women Exhibition highlights the work of artists who identify with being a Nasty Women in the face of threat to roll back women's rights, individual rights, LGBT+ rights, and immigrant rights. More than 70 Nasty Women Artists from Las Cruces and all over the world (as far away as Amsterdam) have donated work for the exhibition. The works are priced to sell from $10-$100 each, and all the proceeds will be donated to La Piñon: Sexual Assault Recovery Services of New Mexico.

The exhibition and fundraiser is in conjunction with the Nasty Women Exhibition at The Knockdown Center, Maspeth, Queens, NYC organized by artists Roxanne Jackson and Jessamyn Fiore that took place from January 12-15, 2017. The Knockdown Center Exhibition was a success and raised $42k for Planned Parenthood! Read about it- it was amazing! There are currently 40 additional confirmed venues around the world, including San Francisco, Melbourne, and Brussels.

