National Lab Scientists Speak Out Against Proposed Public School Science Standards

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Dozens of scientists and engineers at a national nuclear weapons laboratory in New Mexico are objecting to public school science standards proposed by the state that they say would undermine the study of climate change, evolution and earth sciences.

Sixty-one technical staff at Los Alamos National Laboratory wrote to the New Mexico Department of Education to express their disagreement, and published the letter Monday in a full-page newspaper ad.

The letter says proposed standards suggest denial of human-caused climate change and the possibility of an alternative scientific explanation for the history of life on earth other than evolution.

Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski called the letter important and said that state official are listening to the concerns.