"National Night Out" Tuesday In Las Cruces

The City of Las Cruces will once again participate in National Night Out. The community event takes place Tuesday evening, from 6 – 9 p.m. in downtown Las Cruces.

Traditionally, National Night out is observed across the nation on the first Tuesday in August. Some communities celebrate with block parties and others with large festivals.

Las Cruces is hosting more than 50 community services or agencies, usually police and fire agencies, as the event began as a community police awareness-raising event. Programs have included drug prevention and neighborhood watch, but has grown to include fire prevention, safety and health awareness.

Please join your neighbors and friends at Las Cruces downtown on Tuesday, August 1st. All participants offer free services or activities to the public.