Navajo Code Talkers - The Best-kept Secret of World War II

An interview with Co-Author of "Code Talker," Judith Schiess Avila, and the oldest Grandson of Chester Nez, Latham Nez.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with Co-Author of “Code Talker,” Judith Schiess Avila and the oldest Grandson of Chester Nez, Latham Nez, to talk to us about a well-kept secret of World War II, the Navajo Code Talkers. “Code Talker” is the first and only memoir by one of the original Navajo Code Talkers of WW II, the late Chester Nez, who passed away in 2014, two years after their book was published.

Nez was one of the 29 original Navajo Code Talkers who served in every Marine Battle in the Pacific from 1942 to 1945. In 2001, the Congressional Silver Medal was first presented to Navajo Code Talkers in recognition of their dedication and service.

Judith Avila and Latham Nez recently spoke at the Sage Café Community Center in Las Cruces about Chester Nez and the book “Code Talker,” which is still receiving recognition.