Navajo Nation Looking For Housing Authority Replacements

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation president has signed an emergency bill that begins the immediate search for new housing authority board commissioners.

The Gallup Independent reports Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye signed the emergency resolution Saturday to immediately replace the board. Navajo Nation Council Delegate Edmund Yazzie says a committee will review legislation to confirm three new members Thursday. The eight current members' terms will expire as soon as new members are confirmed.

The emergency legislation came after member of the U.S. Senate Committee probed into Navajo housing dollars and threatened to hold back funding and turn over the program's leadership.

According to the legislation, the board had failed to expend large amounts of annual federal funding. Begaye also found that board used the part of the money for trips, meetings and other personal expenses.