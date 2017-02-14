Navajo President Signs Legislation To Revamp Housing Panel

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has signed legislation to revamp the commission that oversees an agency intended to help provide tribal members with affordable housing.

The legislation signed Friday reduces the Navajo Housing Authority's commission to five members from eight and requires members have expertise in areas such as architecture, business, development and contracting. Two members will represent tenants and homebuyers participating in the program.

Begaye's office said in a statement that raising the level of expertise among commissioners will help address housing needs while ensuring fiscal responsibility.

The Navajo Nation Council approved the legislation on Jan. 26.

The Arizona Republic last year reported that the authority built only a few hundred homes in recent years while at one point accruing a backlog of nearly $500 million in funding.

