NEA Applauds Kentucky Educators for Securing Resources for their Students

Commentary: Legislators in Frankfort, Kentucky voted to override Governor Matt Bevin’s vetoes of both their budget and revenue bills. While neither bill was perfect for the citizens of the Commonwealth, these overrides end the uncertainty around funding for Kentucky schools and ensure that critical education programs throughout the Commonwealth will remain funded and available for students.

Here is a statement from National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen García:

“I am immensely proud of the work that educators throughout Kentucky have undertaken on behalf of their students. The leadership that has been demonstrated by Kentucky educators was inspiring as they made their voices heard on behalf of their students, which was heard throughout the city of Frankfort. Throughout the entire legislative session, and during their recent push for the Kentucky legislature to override Governor Bevin’s vetoes, Kentucky educators and the Kentucky Education Association have worked tirelessly to ensure their students have access to the resources they need to be successful.

“We are hopeful that the passage of these bills, which provide much-needed resources for Kentucky students, represent the first step towards Kentucky legislators finding long-term adequate and sustainable funding for the Commonwealth’s public schools.

“Every student throughout Kentucky deserves access to a well-funded public school, and I know that Kentucky educators and the Kentucky Education Association will continue their working to ensure this is the reality for Kentucky students.”

