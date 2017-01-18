NEA President To Attend Las Cruces Rally Thursday

WHAT: Student Rally and Ribbon Cutting; Community Schools Presentation and Discussion

WHO: 800 Lynn Middle School Students

Special Guests include National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen García; LCPS Board President Maria Flores, and LCPS Superintendent Greg Ewing

WHEN: Thursday, January 19, 2017, 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Lynn Middle School, 950 S. Walnut St., Las Cruces, NM 88001

From NgageNM:

Community Schools Doña Ana County!

What Are Community Schools?

A community school is a public school that works with parents, educators and community to increase student opportunities. By making the school the hub of the neighborhood and combining top-quality academics with on-site health and social services, parents work with school staff to strengthen the entire community and ensure that children are physically, emotionally, and socially prepared to learn.

What Do Community Schools Offer?

· High-quality curriculum that includes arts, sports and enrichment, expanded school day and strong supports for teachers

· Medical, dental, vision, and mental health services right at the school

· Mentoring, counseling, adult education, ESL and job training

· Strong partnerships with parents and community add to the design and planning of the community school according to its strengths & needs.

Do Community Schools Work?

· National studies have found that strong community schools have higher graduation rates and lower dropout rates; higher student attendance; higher reading and math scores; improved school climate, including teacher morale and student behavior; greater parent engagement; and lower rates of neighborhood crime and violence.

· When Cincinnati, Ohio, converted all their schools into community schools, the graduation rate rose from 51% to 82%, and the racial achievement gap dropped enormously.

· A study of the Children’s Aid Society community schools found that every $1 spent on community schools generates $10-15 in value to society.